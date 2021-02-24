Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.00 price objective on the mining company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Taseko Mines is focused on acquiring ownership of and advancing exploration and related activities on known mineral deposits that have as their basic characteristic, large tonnage (based on extensive drill testing for continuity) mineralization which, under metals price assumptions that fall within historical averages, are potentially capable of supporting a mine for 10 years and longer. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TGB. TD Securities upped their price objective on Taseko Mines from $1.90 to $2.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Scotiabank upgraded Taseko Mines from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Taseko Mines from $1.70 to $1.60 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Taseko Mines has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $1.73.

TGB opened at $1.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.26 and its 200 day moving average is $1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $552.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.33 and a beta of 2.59. Taseko Mines has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $2.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGB. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in Taseko Mines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $455,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 177.5% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,846,365 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after buying an additional 1,820,826 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taseko Mines in the third quarter worth $415,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 249.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,096 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 52,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Taseko Mines during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project situated in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

