Taseko Mines Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB)

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 2,875 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 150% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,150 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TGB. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Taseko Mines by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,946,234 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $10,482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,597 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Taseko Mines by 177.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,846,365 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820,826 shares during the period. CM Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taseko Mines during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,498,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in Taseko Mines by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 502,586 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 29,075 shares during the period. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Taseko Mines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $415,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

TGB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Taseko Mines from $1.70 to $1.60 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. TD Securities upped their target price on Taseko Mines from $1.90 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Scotiabank upgraded Taseko Mines from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.73.

TGB opened at $1.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.07. Taseko Mines has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $552.94 million, a P/E ratio of -16.33 and a beta of 2.59.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project situated in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

