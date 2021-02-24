Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

Get Tata Motors alerts:

TTM opened at $21.93 on Friday. Tata Motors has a one year low of $3.92 and a one year high of $23.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 2.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.39.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.23. Tata Motors had a negative return on equity of 50.79% and a negative net margin of 7.53%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tata Motors will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Tata Motors by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its position in Tata Motors by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 57,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Tata Motors in the third quarter valued at about $557,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 25.4% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,221,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,100,000 after acquiring an additional 247,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

About Tata Motors

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; small commercial vehicles and pickup trucks; buses; and intermediate, light, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles, including trucks, tractors, tippers, multi-axle vehicles, pickups, dump trucks, tractor-trailers, mixers, and cargo vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Tata Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tata Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.