TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) Given Equal Weight Rating at Morgan Stanley

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

TCF has been the topic of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of TCF Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet raised TCF Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut TCF Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on TCF Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

NASDAQ TCF opened at $45.98 on Wednesday. TCF Financial has a 1-year low of $16.96 and a 1-year high of $46.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.95.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $508.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.62 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that TCF Financial will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TCF Financial news, CFO Brian W. Maass sold 21,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.62, for a total value of $887,338.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in TCF Financial by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,676,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,127,000 after buying an additional 216,483 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in TCF Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $474,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in TCF Financial by 185.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 560,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,761,000 after purchasing an additional 364,504 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of TCF Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of TCF Financial in the fourth quarter worth $922,000. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TCF Financial

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

