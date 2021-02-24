TD Securities Lowers Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) Price Target to $18.50

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at TD Securities from $19.00 to $18.50 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 3.24% from the stock’s current price.

COG has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cabot Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.28.

Shares of NYSE COG traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.12. 420,142 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,726,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $13.06 and a 52 week high of $22.67. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.11.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 16.73%. The company had revenue of $456.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 39,193,566 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $638,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,884 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,262,648 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $134,516,000 after purchasing an additional 514,461 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,775,190 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $94,021,000 after purchasing an additional 138,317 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 5,482,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $89,255,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,921,454 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $80,121,000 after purchasing an additional 54,500 shares during the period. 96.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

