TechPrecision (OTCMKTS:TPCS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.30

TechPrecision Co. (OTCMKTS:TPCS)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.30 and traded as high as $1.39. TechPrecision shares last traded at $1.36, with a volume of 7,843 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.30. The company has a market cap of $37.46 million, a P/E ratio of -136.00 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.55.

TechPrecision Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TPCS)

TechPrecision Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision, large-scale fabricated, and machined metal structural components and systems primarily in the United States. It offers custom components for ships and submarines, aerospace equipment, nuclear power plants, and large scale medical systems.

