TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TECHTARGET, a leading online Information Technology media company, provides IT companies with ROI-focused marketing programs to generate leads, shorten sales cycles, and grow revenues. The company is also a leading provider of independent, peer and vendor content, a leading distributor of white papers, and a leading producer of vendor-sponsored Webcasts and Podcasts for the IT market. Its Web sites are complemented by numerous invitation-only events and two magazines. TechTarget provides proven lead generation and branding programs to numerous advertisers including Cisco, Dell, EMC, HP, IBM, Intel, Microsoft, SAP and Symantec. “

TTGT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on TechTarget from $68.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.60.

Shares of TechTarget stock opened at $83.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. TechTarget has a 12 month low of $16.82 and a 12 month high of $101.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 132.65 and a beta of 0.97.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. TechTarget had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $45.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that TechTarget will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of TechTarget during the fourth quarter worth about $3,542,000. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TechTarget during the fourth quarter worth about $313,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TechTarget during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of TechTarget by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of TechTarget during the third quarter worth about $2,509,000. 84.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

