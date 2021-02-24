Teekay LNG Partners (TGP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:TGP opened at $13.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.73. Teekay LNG Partners has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $13.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. Teekay LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.87%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Teekay LNG Partners from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Teekay LNG Partners Company Profile

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services focusing on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. It operates in LNG and LPG segments. The company transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

