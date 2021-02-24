TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Holdings Increased by New South Capital Management Inc.

New South Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,991,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,223,417 shares during the period. TEGNA accounts for 4.2% of New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $125,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TGNA. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in TEGNA by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,100,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,204,000 after purchasing an additional 910,110 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,620,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,461,000 after acquiring an additional 662,840 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,064,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TEGNA by 21.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,467,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,244,000 after purchasing an additional 255,628 shares during the period. Finally, Anqa Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the third quarter valued at about $2,985,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

TGNA traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.04. The company had a trading volume of 30,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608,724. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. TEGNA Inc. has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $18.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.29%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Huber Research downgraded TEGNA from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of TEGNA from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

