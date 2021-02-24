Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

TELNY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Telenor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Telenor ASA stock opened at $16.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.72. The stock has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.53. Telenor ASA has a 12-month low of $12.61 and a 12-month high of $18.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. Telenor ASA had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 9.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Telenor ASA will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

