Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $22.00 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $30.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TDS. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $42.50 to $38.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.08.

Shares of TDS stock opened at $18.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Telephone and Data Systems has a 52 week low of $14.05 and a 52 week high of $24.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.73.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 4.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDS. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,393,175 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,871,000 after purchasing an additional 505,070 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 188.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 759,426 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $14,004,000 after purchasing an additional 496,550 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 814,920 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,133,000 after acquiring an additional 368,932 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,287,336 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $23,906,000 after acquiring an additional 339,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,712,297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,797,000 after acquiring an additional 310,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and business customers located in its service territories; national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and advanced wireless solutions, such as machine-to-machine solution and software applications for various categories of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management.

