Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,312 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,859,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,630,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,999 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,783,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,539,817,000 after buying an additional 57,367 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 3.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,657,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $665,093,000 after buying an additional 175,515 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,453,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $566,824,000 after buying an additional 88,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,129,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $513,646,000 after buying an additional 549,323 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXN stock opened at $172.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $93.09 and a 1-year high of $181.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.54.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 77.86%.

In related news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $18,689,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,199,071.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total value of $5,439,035.78. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 73,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,004,862.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 544,325 shares of company stock worth $92,809,465. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Cascend Securities raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.71.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

