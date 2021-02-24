Texas Permanent School Fund Buys Shares of 48,345 The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new stake in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 48,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 1,969.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Get The Simply Good Foods alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on SMPL. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of The Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.77.

NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $28.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.91. The Simply Good Foods Company has a twelve month low of $14.08 and a twelve month high of $32.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.05 and a beta of 0.98.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $231.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

Featured Article: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.