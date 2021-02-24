Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.48 Million Stake in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,940 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 13,054 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio grew its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 75,899 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 14,735 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 112,643 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 16,924 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 814,920 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,133,000 after purchasing an additional 368,932 shares during the period. Game Creek Capital LP grew its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Game Creek Capital LP now owns 80,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 84,958 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period. 42.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TDS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Telephone and Data Systems from $42.50 to $38.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Telephone and Data Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.08.

NYSE TDS opened at $18.15 on Wednesday. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $14.05 and a one year high of $24.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.89 and its 200-day moving average is $19.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 4.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This is a boost from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is currently 66.02%.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and business customers located in its service territories; national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and advanced wireless solutions, such as machine-to-machine solution and software applications for various categories of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management.

