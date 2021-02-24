Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 13,417 Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,417 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 199.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 26,163 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $168,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $533,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,050,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.82% of the company’s stock.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

In other news, insider Doug Jones sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $160,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $28,236.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PMT opened at $18.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,897.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.32. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $23.15.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. Research analysts forecast that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.69%.

PMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.44.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, including firm commitment to purchase CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

Featured Story: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT).

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.