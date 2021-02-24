Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 2,104 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,878 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 2,104 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 182.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,008 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 376.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FANG opened at $71.01 on Wednesday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.55 and a 1-year high of $73.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.27 and a 200 day moving average of $43.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

FANG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $49.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.63.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

