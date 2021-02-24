Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 5,199 Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,199 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1,181.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 828,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 763,612 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,352,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,389,000 after buying an additional 467,782 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,987,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 233.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 116,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 81,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 387,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,991,000 after buying an additional 72,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock opened at $36.56 on Wednesday. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1 year low of $13.30 and a 1 year high of $37.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 21.62%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SBCF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley raised their target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

