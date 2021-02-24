Texas Permanent School Fund Trims Position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,234 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,708,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,270,000 after buying an additional 2,192,863 shares during the period. Key Square Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 1.9% during the third quarter. Key Square Capital Management LLC now owns 3,197,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,820,000 after buying an additional 58,857 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 596,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,306,000 after buying an additional 26,685 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 105.0% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 595,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,291,000 after buying an additional 305,036 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 2.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 443,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,882,000 after buying an additional 8,642 shares during the period. 42.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DISH Network alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DISH shares. Pivotal Research downgraded shares of DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of DISH Network from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

DISH opened at $30.95 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.67. The firm has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.00. DISH Network Co. has a twelve month low of $17.09 and a twelve month high of $39.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that DISH Network Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH).

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.