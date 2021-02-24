Texas Permanent School Fund Trims Stock Position in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,261 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in eHealth were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of eHealth by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,937,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,035,000 after acquiring an additional 14,598 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of eHealth by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 897,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,922,000 after acquiring an additional 23,896 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of eHealth by 59.0% during the third quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 844,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,747,000 after acquiring an additional 313,513 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of eHealth by 35.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 613,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,715,000 after acquiring an additional 159,087 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of eHealth by 44.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 502,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,719,000 after acquiring an additional 154,347 shares during the period.

EHTH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist reduced their target price on shares of eHealth from $200.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of eHealth in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of eHealth from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of eHealth from $115.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.29.

Shares of EHTH stock opened at $58.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.89. eHealth, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.84 and a 12-month high of $151.66.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.26. eHealth had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 12.59%. Equities research analysts anticipate that eHealth, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

