Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) PT Raised to $90.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Loop Capital from $72.00 to $90.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.30% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.16.

TXRH stock opened at $90.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01. Texas Roadhouse has a 1 year low of $25.15 and a 1 year high of $92.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.10.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 2.19%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 12,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $996,693.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,024.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $75,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,792 shares of company stock valued at $1,685,864. Company insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXRH. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 30.1% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 913 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter worth $70,000. 91.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

