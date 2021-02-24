Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Trading Up 5.3%

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)’s share price was up 5.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $95.93 and last traded at $95.03. Approximately 896,684 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 842,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.27.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TXRH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Loop Capital increased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Texas Roadhouse has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.16.

The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.83, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 2.19%. Equities analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total transaction of $401,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 32,787 shares in the company, valued at $2,631,156.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 12,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $996,693.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,519,024.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,792 shares of company stock valued at $1,685,864. 6.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 206,187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,047 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,830,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $143,104,000 after buying an additional 15,549 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,266,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 58,072 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

