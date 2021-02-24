The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of AAN stock traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.13. 301,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,902. The Aaron’s has a 12 month low of $16.20 and a 12 month high of $22.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.47.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AAN. Raymond James began coverage on shares of The Aaron’s in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Stephens lowered shares of The Aaron’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Truist downgraded shares of The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of The Aaron’s in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

About The Aaron’s

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-purchase solutions. It engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,400 Company-operated and franchised stores in United States Canada, and Puerto Rico, as well as its e-commerce platform.

