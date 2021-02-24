The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 876,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 32,830 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of The AES worth $20,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The AES in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The AES in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The AES by 301.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of The AES by 1,729.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The AES in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Get The AES alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The AES from $27.50 to $29.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.93.

Shares of NYSE:AES opened at $27.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The AES Co. has a 1-year low of $8.11 and a 1-year high of $29.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.1505 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. This is an increase from The AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

The AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

See Also: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for The AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.