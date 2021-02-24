The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.69 EPS

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.69, Briefing.com reports. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 10.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 EPS.

Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia stock traded up $2.32 on Wednesday, reaching $61.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,420,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,909. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of $31.94 and a 1 year high of $61.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were given a $0.676 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 70.93%.

BNS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC upped their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.19.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

