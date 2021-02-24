The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.63 EPS

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) announced its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.63, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. The Brink’s had a positive return on equity of 95.65% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS.

Shares of BCO stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $80.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,203. The Brink’s has a one year low of $33.17 and a one year high of $86.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -323.44 and a beta of 1.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.42%.

BCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist upped their price target on The Brink’s from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and network infrastructure services.

