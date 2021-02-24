The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Shares Up 6.4% on Earnings Beat

The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) shares shot up 6.4% during trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $81.59 and last traded at $80.86. 825,512 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 144% from the average session volume of 338,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.00.

The business services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.63. The Brink’s had a positive return on equity of 95.65% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Get The Brink's alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. The Brink’s’s payout ratio is 15.42%.

BCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Truist raised their price target on The Brink’s from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Brink’s during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Brink’s by 183.3% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Brink’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Brink’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Brink’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -323.44 and a beta of 1.53.

About The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO)

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and network infrastructure services.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for The Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.