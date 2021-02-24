The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 444,768 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 23,694 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $117,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 126.7% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 136 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $319.21 on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.85 and a 12-month high of $320.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $294.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

In other news, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total transaction of $6,252,200.00. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $3,132,500.00. Insiders have sold a total of 40,748 shares of company stock worth $12,371,892 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective (up previously from $325.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.77.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

