The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Energizer (NYSE:ENR) to Neutral

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) was downgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $46.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $53.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.78% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ENR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Energizer from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Energizer from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Energizer from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Energizer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.07.

NYSE ENR opened at $43.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.17. Energizer has a 1 year low of $26.60 and a 1 year high of $53.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.28. Energizer had a negative net margin of 3.40% and a positive return on equity of 42.70%. The business had revenue of $846.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Energizer will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energizer declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 12th that permits the company to buyback 7,500,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENR. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energizer by 3,029.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 347,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,620,000 after buying an additional 336,864 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Energizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,590,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Energizer by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,352,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,063,000 after purchasing an additional 215,837 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Energizer by 1,157.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 189,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,399,000 after purchasing an additional 173,997 shares during the period. Finally, Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC purchased a new position in Energizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

