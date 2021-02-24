The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 10.58%.

NASDAQ:HCKT traded up $1.58 on Wednesday, reaching $16.44. The stock had a trading volume of 338,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,073. The company has a market cap of $492.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.65. The Hackett Group has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $16.80.

HCKT has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of The Hackett Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Hackett Group in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hackett Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

