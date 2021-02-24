The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Trading Up 10.6%

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)’s stock price was up 10.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.80 and last traded at $16.44. Approximately 338,626 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 208% from the average daily volume of 110,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.86.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HCKT shares. TheStreet raised The Hackett Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Hackett Group in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $492.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.30, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.55 and a 200-day moving average of $13.65.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 2.81%. Equities analysts predict that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in The Hackett Group by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in The Hackett Group by 251.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hackett Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 543.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 5,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. 78.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hackett Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:HCKT)

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

