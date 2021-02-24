The Mosaic (MOS) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

The Mosaic (NYSE: MOS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/22/2021 – The Mosaic had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $36.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/22/2021 – The Mosaic had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $19.00 to $33.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – The Mosaic had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $25.00 to $30.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – The Mosaic had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $34.00 to $40.00.

2/15/2021 – The Mosaic was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Mosaic for the fourth quarter of 2020 have been going up over the past month. The company is likely to gain from higher demand for fertilizers. Demand for phosphate and potash in North America has been strong in 2020 after three consecutive seasons of under-application of fertilizers, and the momentum is likely to continue moving ahead. The acquisition of Brazil-based Vale Fertilizantes is also expected to deliver significant synergies. The company is also expected to benefit from its cost-reduction initiatives. Efforts to lower debt are also encouraging. Also, Mosaic has outperformed the industry in the past year. However, Mosaic faces challenges from lower phosphate demand in China. The coronavirus outbreak is impacting fertilizer demand in China. Further, lower potash and phosphate prices are impacting its sales.”

1/25/2021 – The Mosaic was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $26.00.

1/20/2021 – The Mosaic is now covered by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

1/19/2021 – The Mosaic is now covered by analysts at BNP Paribas. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

1/15/2021 – The Mosaic had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $32.00 to $34.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – The Mosaic had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $32.00 to $35.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/7/2021 – The Mosaic was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

1/5/2021 – The Mosaic was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Mosaic for the fourth quarter of 2020 have been stable over the past month. The company is likely to gain from higher demand for fertilizers. Demand for phosphate and potash in North America is expected to be strong through 2020 after three consecutive seasons of under-application of fertilizers. The acquisition of Brazil-based Vale Fertilizantes is also expected to deliver significant synergies. The company is also expected to benefit from its cost-reduction initiatives. Efforts to lower debt are also encouraging. However, Mosaic faces challenges from lower phosphate demand in China. The coronavirus outbreak is impacting fertilizer demand in China. Further, lower potash and phosphate prices are impacting its sales. Also, Mosaic has underperformed the industry it belongs to in the past year.”

MOS stock traded up $2.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.12. 11,849,606 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,837,725. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $33.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81.

Get The Mosaic Company alerts:

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The Mosaic’s payout ratio is 105.26%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Mosaic during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of The Mosaic during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of The Mosaic during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of The Mosaic by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The Mosaic during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Featured Article: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for The Mosaic Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mosaic Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.