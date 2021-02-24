The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Price Target Increased to $33.00 by Analysts at Barclays

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $19.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.75% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Mosaic from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. VTB Capital cut The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on The Mosaic from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised The Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Mosaic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.40.

NYSE:MOS opened at $29.53 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.63. The Mosaic has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $31.05. The company has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.31.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Mosaic will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The Mosaic by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,519,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $587,197,000 after acquiring an additional 675,872 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,483,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $195,206,000 after purchasing an additional 742,528 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,740,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,010 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,081,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,905,000 after purchasing an additional 183,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of The Mosaic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,430,000. 69.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

