The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.33.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RMR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of The RMR Group in a research note on Monday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The RMR Group from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The RMR Group from $37.75 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The RMR Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

RMR traded up $1.32 on Wednesday, hitting $41.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,924. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 1.43. The RMR Group has a 12-month low of $21.79 and a 12-month high of $42.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.46.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $156.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.20 million. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 4.88%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The RMR Group will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.88%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in The RMR Group by 134.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 714,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,586,000 after purchasing an additional 409,183 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 39.8% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 637,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,511,000 after buying an additional 181,338 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 111.1% during the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 161,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 11.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 495,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,603,000 after buying an additional 52,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 254.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 52,172 shares during the last quarter. 38.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had approximately 2,100 properties in 47 states under management, which are primarily owned by the Managed Equity REITs.

