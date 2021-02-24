The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) CEO Sells $1,764,755.40 in Stock

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 23,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $1,764,755.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 316,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,754,411.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

The Timken stock opened at $76.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The Timken Company has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $86.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.09). The Timken had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $891.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.22%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TKR. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of The Timken from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Evercore ISI cut shares of The Timken to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of The Timken in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Timken from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TKR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of The Timken by 8,119.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,536,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,540 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in The Timken by 262,539.9% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 908,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,300,000 after buying an additional 908,388 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Timken by 358.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 981,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,191,000 after buying an additional 766,883 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in The Timken by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,322,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,320,000 after buying an additional 513,687 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in The Timken by 121.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 719,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,632,000 after buying an additional 393,679 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

