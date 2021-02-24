The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $193.00 price objective on the entertainment giant’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 2.08% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Disney benefits from the growing popularity of Disney+, owing to a strong content portfolio and a cheaper bundle offering as reflected by first-quarter fiscal 2021 results. Moreover, availability in the Nordics and Latin America will help in further expanding user base. Nevertheless, disruptions caused by the coronavirus outbreak are expected to hurt the top line in the near term. Disneyland parks and cruise line business remained closed in the fiscal first quarter. It’s re-opened resorts operated at a lower capacity, thereby negatively impacting its overall performance. Disney estimates that the coronavirus pandemic has hurt segmental operating income by $2.6 billion. Theatrical distribution was hampered as theaters remained closed. Moreover, a leveraged balance sheet remains a headwind. Shares have underperformed the industry year to date.”

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.06.

DIS opened at $197.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $357.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.96, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $178.28 and its 200 day moving average is $149.36. The Walt Disney has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $198.94.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. As a group, analysts predict that The Walt Disney will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 35,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.34, for a total transaction of $6,223,946.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,255,498.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total transaction of $848,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,723,910.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,079,704 shares of company stock worth $192,927,683 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DIS. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

