The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Stock Position Lessened by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 121,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,654 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in The Wendy’s were worth $2,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WEN. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 144.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,723,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $105,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,724 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 1,886.6% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 921,122 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,536,000 after purchasing an additional 874,755 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 4.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,792,102 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $374,380,000 after purchasing an additional 759,675 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 14.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,818,021 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $107,682,000 after purchasing an additional 605,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Wendy’s by 139.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 882,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,674,000 after buying an additional 514,435 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WEN opened at $20.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64. The Wendy’s Company has a 12-month low of $6.82 and a 12-month high of $24.91.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WEN shares. Northcoast Research raised The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded The Wendy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.08.

In other The Wendy’s news, insider Abigail E. Pringle sold 184,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total value of $4,064,257.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 171,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,775,902.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

