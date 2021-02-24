The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WU shares. TheStreet upgraded The Western Union from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded The Western Union from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on The Western Union from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

WU opened at $23.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.33. The Western Union has a 1 year low of $17.39 and a 1 year high of $25.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,029.12% and a net margin of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Western Union will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. This is a positive change from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.02%.

In other news, insider Richard L. Williams sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $328,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 129,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,848,438.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean Claude Farah sold 28,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total value of $660,281.65. Insiders sold a total of 315,663 shares of company stock worth $7,485,012 in the last ninety days. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in The Western Union by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,874,676 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $511,634,000 after buying an additional 559,547 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in The Western Union by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,869,687 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $216,543,000 after buying an additional 387,028 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its stake in The Western Union by 7,541.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,701,222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,317,000 after buying an additional 3,652,788 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in The Western Union by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,601,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,024,000 after buying an additional 708,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in The Western Union by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,377,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $72,387,000 after buying an additional 21,216 shares during the last quarter.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

