The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.99-1.23 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.21.

Several research firms have issued reports on WMB. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Williams Companies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on The Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on The Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.79.

WMB stock opened at $23.84 on Wednesday. The Williams Companies has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $23.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.90. The firm has a market cap of $28.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 216.75, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The Williams Companies’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Williams Companies will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.88%. This is a positive change from The Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 161.62%.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

