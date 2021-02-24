Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.57 EPS

Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.57), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of TPRE traded up $1.11 on Wednesday, hitting $11.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,063. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.90. Third Point Reinsurance has a fifty-two week low of $5.64 and a fifty-two week high of $10.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44 and a beta of 1.20.

About Third Point Reinsurance

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.

