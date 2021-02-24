Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) Sets New 52-Week High at $11.18

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.18 and last traded at $11.00, with a volume of 13581 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.94.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.89 and a 200-day moving average of $8.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.57).

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPRE. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Third Point Reinsurance by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 15,870 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 6,050 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 215.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,813 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 14,213 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 182,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Third Point Reinsurance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. 70.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Third Point Reinsurance Company Profile (NYSE:TPRE)

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.

