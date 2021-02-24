Thomas M. Becker Acquires 30,000 Shares of Iofina plc (IOF.L) (LON:IOF) Stock

Iofina plc (IOF.L) (LON:IOF) insider Thomas M. Becker bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of £3,600 ($4,703.42).

Shares of LON:IOF opened at GBX 12 ($0.16) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.22, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.95. Iofina plc has a 52-week low of GBX 10.39 ($0.14) and a 52-week high of GBX 24.40 ($0.32). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 12.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 13.18. The firm has a market cap of £23.02 million and a P/E ratio of 12.00.

About Iofina plc (IOF.L)

Iofina plc engages in the exploration and production of iodine, iodine specialty chemical derivatives, produced water, and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers halogen chemicals, disinfectants, electronic specialty gases, sanitizers, heat stabilizers, preservatives, and specialty intermediates, as well as animal health, mineral separation, and odor control products for use in electronics/semiconductor, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, personal care, paints and coatings, dairy, chemical intermediates, gemological, fish and wildlife, and nylon markets.

