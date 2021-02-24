Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Buys 2,350 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $2,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Pentair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pentair during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Pentair during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Pentair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PNR opened at $55.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.84. Pentair plc has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $59.30. The company has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $796.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. Pentair’s payout ratio is 33.61%.

In other Pentair news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 4,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $221,178.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PNR. Bank of America lowered Pentair from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Pentair from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded Pentair from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pentair from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Pentair from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.15.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

