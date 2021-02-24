Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $1.22 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $23,346,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11,716.8% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 418,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,779,000 after acquiring an additional 415,009 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,897,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $845,293,000 after acquiring an additional 297,355 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,575,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $380,018,000 after acquiring an additional 269,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.6% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,372,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,558,000 after acquiring an additional 264,597 shares in the last quarter.

IWF stock opened at $244.39 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.45. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $128.23 and a 52 week high of $255.61.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

