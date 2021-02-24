Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $1.57 Million Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC cut its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter worth $640,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 85.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 23,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.88, for a total value of $6,000,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,111,291.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven Walske sold 9,845 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.03, for a total transaction of $2,441,855.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,515.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,946 shares of company stock valued at $22,269,990 over the last quarter. 1.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SNPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.33.

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $253.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $268.10 and a 200-day moving average of $234.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.90 and a 12-month high of $300.91. The firm has a market cap of $38.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.44, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.45. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

