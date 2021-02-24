Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $992,000 Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC decreased its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 7.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,118,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,120,000 after purchasing an additional 352,374 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 12.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,648,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,245,000 after purchasing an additional 527,368 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,127,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,165,000 after purchasing an additional 138,567 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.4% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,132,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,971,000 after purchasing an additional 13,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 337.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,682,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069,010 shares during the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PRU shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.85.

In other news, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones acquired 1,000 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.98 per share, with a total value of $80,980.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,980. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRU opened at $85.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $33.81 billion, a PE ratio of -237.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.68 and a 200-day moving average of $73.46. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $38.62 and a one year high of $89.56.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.43. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. Analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.35%.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

