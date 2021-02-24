Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Oldfather Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $203.98 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $109.49 and a 12-month high of $208.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $201.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.58.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

