Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Lowers Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lowered its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $3,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $1,790,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 24,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $259,000. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 5,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 27,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,236,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LHX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $242.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.20.

NYSE LHX opened at $187.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $183.93 and its 200 day moving average is $182.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.01 and a 12 month high of $220.78. The stock has a market cap of $39.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total value of $968,528.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

