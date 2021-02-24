Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Makes New Investment in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 488.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PINS opened at $84.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.13 and a beta of 1.40. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $89.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.79.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.47. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PINS shares. Argus upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Cleveland Research started coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $107.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.69.

In related news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 31,027 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total value of $2,098,666.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 1,241 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total value of $84,536.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,719,089 shares of company stock valued at $125,800,991 over the last three months.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

