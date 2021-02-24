Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 3,385 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lessened its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,754 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,385 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $5,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,814 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 277,171 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $23,920,000 after buying an additional 9,747 shares during the period. Bank of The West grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 94,415 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $8,148,000 after buying an additional 3,316 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 47,092 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $69,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $116.14 on Wednesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.64 and a 12 month high of $124.50. The stock has a market cap of $106.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.10%.

AMAT has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price target (up previously from $99.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $107.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $104.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $96.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.92.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

