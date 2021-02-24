Thomson Reuters Co. (TRI.TO) (TSE:TRI) Declares $0.41 Quarterly Dividend

Thomson Reuters Co. (TRI.TO) (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 23rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of 0.405 per share on Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th.

TRI opened at C$112.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$104.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$104.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.25, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.51. Thomson Reuters Co. has a twelve month low of C$75.91 and a twelve month high of C$115.66. The firm has a market cap of C$55.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TRI shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (TRI.TO) to C$92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial raised shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (TRI.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$111.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (TRI.TO) from C$126.00 to C$124.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (TRI.TO) from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Thomson Reuters Co. (TRI.TO) Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and business information services to professionals in the United States, Other Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print.

